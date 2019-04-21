US mulling over risks of a military intervention in Venezuela: Lavrov

"Now when the Americans keep saying that all options remain on the table, I have no doubt that they are calculating the consequences of a military adventure," Lavrov said in an interview with Zvezda TV channel on Sunday, according to TASS news agency.

"They apparently thought that this would be a blitzkrieg, but this did not happen, and they acknowledge this themselves," the Russian top diplomat added.

"Hardly anyone in Latin America will back them, they count on one or two countries, as I understand," he said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov expressed confidence that should the US carry out a military intervention in Venezuela, the majority of regional states will stop backing Washington’s course towards toppling the regime in Caracas.

KI/TASS