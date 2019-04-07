Amir-Abdollahian warns of US ‘destabilizing efforts’ in Libya

In a late Saturday tweet, he highlighted that the only resolution for Libya is the “political” one, adding, “military campaign will complicate the situation.”

“The US wants to repeat its destabilizing efforts in Libya as has done in Venezuela under the paycheck of Saudi Arabia,” Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs added.

The situation in Libya escalated during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Currently, the country has two governments: Tripoli’s Government of National Accord, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and recognized by the international community, and the interim Cabinet of Abdullah Al-Thani, who is acting in the country’s east together with the elected parliament and supported by the Libyan National Army of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The UN Security Council has urged the Libyan National Army (LNA) to avoid military confrontation, according to a statement read out after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

