  1. Politics
15 April 2019 - 08:42

FM spox:

Pompeo’s claim of Iran’s interference in Venezuela ‘ridiculous’

Pompeo’s claim of Iran’s interference in Venezuela ‘ridiculous’

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has denounced the US secretary of state’s claim that Iran is interfering in the internal affairs of Venezuela, describing it as "ridiculous".

In a late Sunday statement published on the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mousavi said the US under Trump seeks to turn Latin America into its backyard, just like the 19th century.

However, he added, nations of the world, especially the people of Latin America, have awakened and the wheel of time does not move backward.

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who claimed that Tehran has a financial presence in South America, accusing the country of interference in that region.

"While Iranian specialists are trying to improve the water and electricity systems in Venezuela at the request of the government of Caracas, the US has looted $30 billion worth of Venezuela’s foreign-exchange reserves," Mousavi noted.

US government has targeted the Venezuelan nation with economic terrorism, asking them to either riot against their legitimate government or face starvation, he added.

"The US move is blatant and arrogant interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and is strongly condemned," Mousavi added.

MNA/MFA

News Code 144118

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News