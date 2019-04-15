Pompeo’s claim of Iran’s interference in Venezuela ‘ridiculous’

In a late Sunday statement published on the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mousavi said the US under Trump seeks to turn Latin America into its backyard, just like the 19th century.

However, he added, nations of the world, especially the people of Latin America, have awakened and the wheel of time does not move backward.

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who claimed that Tehran has a financial presence in South America, accusing the country of interference in that region.

"While Iranian specialists are trying to improve the water and electricity systems in Venezuela at the request of the government of Caracas, the US has looted $30 billion worth of Venezuela’s foreign-exchange reserves," Mousavi noted.

US government has targeted the Venezuelan nation with economic terrorism, asking them to either riot against their legitimate government or face starvation, he added.

"The US move is blatant and arrogant interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and is strongly condemned," Mousavi added.

MNA/MFA