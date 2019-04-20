Egypt holds referendum on constitutional changes

The newly introduced changes which are already approved by the majority of the country’s parliament would lead President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to remain in power until 2030.

The new amendments will extend the presidential term from four to six years, and the president can only be re-elected once.

The amendments will boost female parliamentary representation, allocating a quota of 25 percent of seats to women. They will also introduce a second chamber to parliament, in addition to appointing one or more deputies to the president.

Also, the changes will further strengthen the role of the military in the country while giving President Sisi tight control over the judiciary, with powers to appoint the prosecutor general and all high-level judges.

