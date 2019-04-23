Tehran to host intl. conference on heritage conservation

The International Conference on Conservation of 20th Century Heritage from Architecture to Landscape will be held by the Research Institution of Art and Culture at College of Fine Arts at University of Tehran, in collaboration with Docomomo International (International Committee for Documentation and Conservation of Buildings, Sites and Neighborhoods of the Modern Movement) and TICCIH (The International Committee for the Conservation of the Industrial Heritage).

The main topics of this conference will be about the conservation and revitalization of modern and industrial heritage in Iran around the "legal capacities and processes", "tourism and economy" and "future perspectives and impact of the 20th century in Iran”.

The conference will be chaired by Tehran's mayor Pirouz Hanachi as the representative of Docomomo International in Iran, and attended by representatives of the organization from Japan and Germany. Experts from other countries including France, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Taiwan, Serbia will also participate at the event.

ZZ/FNA13980202001301