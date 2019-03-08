Iranian navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker

Iran’s naval forces saved one of the country’s oil tankers from a pirate attack in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, a Navy official said.

Pirates in 11 speedboats attacked a tanker with a cargo of 150,000 tonnes on Thursday.

The 60th flotilla, comprising Bayandor destroyer, Bushehr logistical warship and Lavan battleship began its mission in international waters on January 23.

Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years, dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from Somali pirates.

LR/4562340