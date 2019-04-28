VP Jahangiri to depart for Kish to join World Health Summit

Jahangiri is going to travel to Kish Island to deliver speech in the 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting which will be held on 29-30 April 2019 with the presence of the top national and international health professors.

He will speak about Iran's health system capacities and government’s plans to promote health status in Iran.

Holding meetings with the managers of Iran’s free zones and the approaches of the government to use the capacity of free zones for economic development and countering sanctions are other programs of Jahangiri’s visit.

The 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting will be hosted by the Tehran University of Medical Sciences for the first time in the West Asian region, providing an opportunity to share the valuable experiences of Iran's healthcare and medical education with world.

The World Health Summit is the annual conference of the M8 Alliance of Academic Health Centers, Universities and National Academies. Through the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) for Health, it is organized in collaboration with all National Academies of Medicine and Science.

The World Health Summit aims to improve health all over the planet, catalyzing that process through collaboration and open dialogue, and steering tomorrow’s agenda to improve research, education, healthcare, and policy outcomes. The World Health Summit is built on the stable foundation of academic excellence provided by the M8 Alliance and has strong political support from a variety of partners at global, national and state levels.

