APS appreciate 2 Iranian scholars

Two Iranian scholars, Yasamin Farzan, professor of Iran’s Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences and Vahid Karimipour, professor of physics faculty at Sharif University of Technology have been nominated and appreciated as outstanding referees of APS’ journals in 2019.

The American Physical Society (APS Physics) is a non-profit membership organization working to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics through its outstanding research journals, scientific meetings, and education, outreach, advocacy and international activities.

APS represents over 55,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories, and industry in the United States and throughout the world.

Selected referees are selected according to the quality, number and timing of the papers reviewed, regardless of membership in the APS, country or region, and research field.

