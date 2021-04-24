Iran's FUM, Austrian FHJ agree on student exchange program

The fifth round of professors and students exchange program between Iranian Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (FUM) and Austria's Joanneum University of Applied Sciences (FHJ) will be carried out based on the ERASMUS PLUS scholarship of FHJ.

The student and professor exchange program will take place in accordance with a previous Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) that the Iranian university signed with the University of Goethe, Frankfurt, Germany and the Austrian FHJ.

According to this fifth round of the exchange program as many as four FUM students will study at FHJ for one to two semesters.

Furthermore, two FUM faculty members will be staying at the Austrian university for one to two weeks. Students in all faculties and from different majors can apply for the program, provided that the topic of the applicant's research is related to management, trade and commerce.

