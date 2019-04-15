Italian Parl. in favor of development of ties with Iran: MP

In a meeting with the Governor of the central Iranian Isfahan Province Abbas Rezaie, the Italian MP said that “one of our goal’s to visit Iran has been implementation of the previously made mutual agreements, since we believe that the made negotiations should become operational.”

Referring to the mutual contract made on announcing Isfahan and Florence as sister cities, Petrocelli said that Italy is doing its best to implement the contract.

Accompanies by some of other Italian MPs, Petrocelli entered Isfahan on Monday morning.

The Italian official was previously in Tehran where he met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and some other state-run and private sector officials.

