20 April 2019 - 20:39

VP urges SE governor to take preventive measures against floods from Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The First Iranian Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri has made a phone call to the provincial governor of the Sistan and Baluchistan to stress the need to plan properly for dealing with recent flash floods from Afghanistan.

As the flash floods from across the border in Afghanistan flow into Sistan and Baluchistan province in the south eastern Iran, the First Iranian Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri over the phone called on governor of the province to get ready for the floods and take preventive measures.

During the Saturday phone conversation, the Provincial Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Ahmad Ali Mohebati expressed the preparedness of the province’s Emergency and Disaster Management to deal with the issue and presented a report to Jahangiri on the latest situation in the province and the preventive measures being taken there.

As many as 76 people have been confirmed dead in recent flash flooding which have been damaging several provinces across Iran over the past weeks. The neighboring Afghanistan has also suffered from the same natural disaster and the recent flash floods are said to have claimed dozens of lives there too.

