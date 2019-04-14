  1. Iran
14 April 2019 - 14:52

Aragchi reacts to French envoy’s tweets, calls on France to make stance clear

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Reacting to the Saturday tweets of the French Ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the French government to take a clear position.

Araud wrote on his Tweeter account that “it’s false to say that at the expiration of the JCPOA, Iran will be allowed to enriching uranium. Under the NPT and its additional protocol, it will have to prove, under strict monitoring, that its nuclear activities are civilian.” “As we said in 2002 that enriching uranium without a credible civilian program was illegal under the NPT, we’ll be able to react likewise in 2025 if necessary. Sanctions were imposed. Sanctions could be reimposed. There is no “sunset” after the JCPOA,” he added.

Araghchi tweeted in response: “If tweets by @GerardAraud represent French position, we're facing a major violation of the object and purpose of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231. Needs immediate clarification by Paris, or we act accordingly.”

