Zarif reminds E3 no ban on Iran uranium enrichment

"Reminder to our E3 partners in JCPOA: There is NO prohibition on the enrichment of uranium by Iran under NPT, JCPOA or UNSCR 2239. Neither now, nor in 2025 or beyond. Might be useful for European partners to actually read the document they signed on to, and pledged to defend," the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday.

His remarks came after French Ambassador to the US, Gérard Araud, said in a series of tweets which he deleted later, that Iran would not be allowed to enrich uranium "at the expiration of the JCPOA."

Following the tweets of the French diplomat, Iran Foreign Ministry summoned the newly-appointed French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud to strongly protest at the controversial remarks.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said if tweets by Araud represent France's position, "we're facing a major violation of the object and purpose of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231. Needs immediate clarification by Paris, or we act accordingly.”

