FM summons newly appointed French amb. over a French official's tweets

In a meeting between Thiebaud and the Head of Secretariat of JCPOA implementation committee Hossein Sadat Meidani, the Iranian side referred to the Saturday tweets of the French Ambassador to the US, Gerard Araud, announcing that the made remarks are not accepted by Iran, at all.

Sadat Meidani required French government’s explanation about the issue and announced that in case the French government confirms the made remarks as its stance, the issue is major violation of JCPOA’s targets and if the French side does not resolve the issue, the Islamic Republic will act upon the predicted mechanism in JCPOA and has the right to react relevantly.

Thiebaud, for his turn, announced that he has no information about the published tweets of his counterpart in Washington.

He underscored the French government’s support for full implementation of JCPOA, adding that he will report the issue to Paris.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reacted to the tweets of the French Ambassador to the US and called on the French government to take a clear position.

Araud wrote on his Tweeter account that “it’s false to say that at the expiration of the JCPOA, Iran will be allowed to enriching uranium. Under the NPT and its additional protocol, it will have to prove, under strict monitoring, that its nuclear activities are civilian.” “As we said in 2002 that enriching uranium without a credible civilian program was illegal under the NPT, we’ll be able to react likewise in 2025 if necessary. Sanctions were imposed. Sanctions could be reimposed. There is no “sunset” after the JCPOA,” he added.

Araghchi tweeted in response: “If tweets by @GerardAraud represent French position, we're facing a major violation of the object and purpose of the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231. Needs immediate clarification by Paris, or we act accordingly.”

