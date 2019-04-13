Zarif censures Trump's support for Netanyahu at everyone’s expense

"When it comes to conflict in our region, IT'S NOT ABOUT THE MONEY: Donald Trump confessed US has spent $7 trillion here, only to worsen the situation," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the US president's costly and wrong support for the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have repercussions. "It’s Netanyahu Firsters always making the wrong choice in his service—at expense of all else—and expecting different results," he continued.

A day before Israeli general elections on which the US administration designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, Zarif described the US move as a gift to Benjamin Netanyahu from Donald Trump to secure hawkish prime minister's victory in the votes.

