Elysee Palace: Paris hopeful about constructive dialogue with Tehran within JCPOA

On Tuesday night, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

According to a statement issued by the Elysee Palace after the telephone conversation, the French president offered condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the recent floods in Iran, and stated that the French would dispatch humanitarian aid to the Iranian flood-hit regions.

Macron also pointed to the commitments of France and its European partners to the 2015 nuclear agreement also known as the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, declaring that France and its European partners are committed to creation of the trade mechanism to facilitate trade with Iran.

He also expressed hope that the constructive dialogue with Tehran based on strict respect for the JCPOA and a clear vision of the future of Iran's civilian nuclear program would continue.

According to the Elysee Palace’s statement, the French president also stressed the necessity of avoiding any escalation or destabilization of the Middle East region.

KI