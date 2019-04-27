Macron's political stroke at Elysee Palace

The results of recent polls in France for the young president are disappointing. The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron remains stuck at under 30% as he battles a series of political troubles, with no major change, reported after the Notre-Dame fire, a poll said. According to the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche, just 29% of people polled said they are satisfied with the job Macron is doing, with 69% dissatisfied.

This April reading was unchanged from the last poll in March, the newspaper said. The poll, carried out up until 20 April, was published at the end of a dramatic week for Macron which saw him address the nation over the damage to the Notre-Dame cathedral in Monday's devastating fire.

It would be best to look deeper into the crises in France and Europe. The fact is that dissatisfaction with the French president is not merely rooted in the developments of the last 24 weeks in Paris and other cities in the country. since 2007 (the time for the beginning of the economic crisis in Europe) we have seen severe austerity policies being adopted in the Green Continent.

After 11 years, such policies led to nothing but a rollback of the United Europe, and the continuation of the crisis in the Eurozone. France's unrests had also affected the Benelux region (Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg). Obviously, some other European countries, including Spain, Italy and Greece, will face new upcoming events. These countries continue to pursue austerity policies to reduce public spending, reduce external debt and etc.

Definitely, many European governments will be seriously affected by the spread of new protests in the Green Continent. This is while the governments of Germany and France no longer have the power to control and manage the crisis (as they used to do before).

As it was mentioned, the beginning of the new round of the Europe's general crisis from France (traditionally one of Europe's pioneering players) has complicated the equations in Europe to a large extent. In this situation, the EU leaders don't have a common understanding of the existing crises, besides, they have even problems in formulating those crises, and this is going to make the mire more frightening for them.

If the current trend continues in France, Emmanuel Macron will have the same fate as the two previous presidents of his country. An issue that even frustrates the current president of France.

MNA/TT