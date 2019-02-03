Senior MP hails launch of EU trade mechanism as significant step

Alaeddin Boroujerdi was speaking to IRNA news agency on the launch of INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) which was announced on Thursday by the foreign ministers of three major European countries, France, Germany, and the UK to enable doing business with Iran under the US sanctions while convincing the country to stay in the nuclear deal.

Boroujerdi said “this mechanism is significant as a first step. The Europeans are expected to fulfill all their commitments according to the JCPOA. It is the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the duty of Europe.”

Dismissiing any relationship between the INSTEX and joining the anti-money laundering body-FATF action plan- by Iran, the senior lawmaker said that the FATF-related bills, which are being discussed by Iranian legislative apparatuses, are going through their normal legal procedures transparently, adding that two of the bills are currently being discussed in Iran’s Expediency Council, about which the Europeans know.

He further stressed that relating the INSTEX implementation with the Iran's accession to FATF is not acceptable for Iran, calling on the Europeans to take practical economic steps in addition to their political steps.

He touched upon the increasing differences between European countries and Trump administration, saying that the US administrations is violating many international norms in defiance of the international community precedures.

