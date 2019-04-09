  1. Politics
9 April 2019 - 10:31

Zarif, Hanyieh discuss regional developments over phone

Zarif, Hanyieh discuss regional developments over phone

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh held a phone conversation late on Monday.

According to the official website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in Palestine and the region.

No further detail of the conversation was revealed.

The two high-ranking officials exchanged views while the US administration adopted another aggressive measure against Iran by designating Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization. In his interventionist statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on Iran to stop supporting groups such as Hamas.

MAH/MFA

News Code 143921

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News