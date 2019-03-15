Tel Aviv behavior undermines regional security: Amir-Abdollahian

Amir-Abdollahian further said that the warmongering Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not disregard any criminal measure, which helps reach his heinous goals.

The official slammed the brutal attack, saying that the Zionist regime is responsible for the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

He warned that regarding the Resistance Movement’s strong power, the Israeli regime will not be capable of escaping from the consequences of its heinous actions.

Explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip early on Friday, and Palestinian witnesses said Israeli planes bombed Hamas security positions.

About 30 raids targeted positions held by the military wing of Hamas, causing significant damage, a Gaza Palestinian security source told AFP news agency.

Local Palestinian agencies also reported that a woman and her husband were both injured in the southern city of Rafah.

