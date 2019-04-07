Phase 1 of Tehran Metro Line 6 inaugurated in Rouhani’s presence

The phase one comprises 9 kilometers of the southern part of Tehran Metro Line 6, which includes three stations of Shohada Square, Be’sat, and Dolatabad.

Line 6 will be 36 kilometers long in total, with 27 stations extending from Dolatabad district in southeast Tehran to Kan district in northwest of the capital.

The line delves as deep as 37 meters underground, and runs through populous districts such as 17 Shahrivar, Imam Hossein Sq., Haft-e Tir, and Keshavarz Boulevard, ending at Sulqan Station in Kan.

Line 6 has the capacity of transferring one million passengers a day. The line, in addition to connecting the southeast of Tehran to northwest, will connect all Tehran Metro lines together, which will have a tremendous impact on increasing the efficiency of the capital’s subway system.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Rouhani said, “today, we are witness to a highly positive development for Tehran’s environment, which promises fast, safe, and energy-efficient transport across the capital.”

“The complete inauguration of Tehran Metro Line 6 will give the capital’s subway system the longest metro route in the Middle East region,” Rouhani added.

According to the head of Iran's Municipalities and Village Administrators, Mehdi Jamalinejad, subway routes in Tehran extend to over 200km, transferring 730 million passengers every year.

Other Iranian metropolitan cities with subway systems are Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan and Tabriz.

