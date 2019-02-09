Subway routes to double in length by 2024

Mehdi Jamalinejad maintained that the subway routes in Iranian metropolitan cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan and Tabriz, are currently 294.2km long, adding that the routes will double in length in five years.

“By 2024, a total of 289.3km will be added to the subway routes in metropolitan cities, which will increase the volume of passenger transfer by 2.8 times,” he added.

According to him, 824 million passengers every year travel by subway in Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Isfahan and Tabriz.

The subway routes in Tehran extend to 205km, transferring 730 million passengers every year.

In Mashhad, the number of annual passenger transfer stands at 47 million, in Isfahan and Shiraz 18 million each, and 11 million in Tabriz.

He added that 193 subway stations have been constructed in the country so far, with 109 of them in Tehran, 33 stations in Mashhad, 20 in Shiraz and Isfahan each, and 11 stations in Tabriz.

MS/IRN83202969