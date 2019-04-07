Iraq clears 90% of electricity dues: minister

“During the past 15 years, Iran exported $6 billion of electricity to Iraq and the country has paid 90 percent of its arrears to us in this period,” Ardakanian said at Iran-Iraq Business Forum held in Tehran.

“We hope that we can continue electricity exports to Iraq in 2019-2021, as it is pre-planned in the joint signed agreement,” he added.

Ardakanian had a meeting with Iraqi Minister of Electricity Louay Al Khateeb on the same day, where the Iraqi minister said that his country is optimistic about developing electricity cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Perspective of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq in the field of electricity is very diverse, so that Iraq is optimistic to enhance electricity cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran vehemently,” he said.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity, who has accompanied Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi during his two-day official visit to Tehran, pointed out that joint committee of the two ministries is tasked with operationalizing previous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the development of Iraqi electricity infrastructures.”

HJ/4583916