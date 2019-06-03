Tabriz Machinery Co. to finalize $27mn contract with Syria

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, CEO of Machine Sazi Tabriz Co. (Tabriz Machinery Manufacturing Co.), Nasir Shokraneh, said under the 27-million-dollar contract, a manufacturing factory will be built in Syria within 6.5 years, and the MST will supply the factory with tools and technical services.

He also said MST is in talks with a Swedish company to sign a contract for supplying its required machinery tools.

MST has exported 12 of its manufactured machines to Turkey since March, he said, adding that Turkey has also placed an order for 12 more machines, and the Iranian company is currently in the process of building them.

Last year, MST exported four machines to Germany, and five more are ready to be exported as soon as the European company asks for them, he added.

MST is a machine tool manufacturing factory established in 1969 in Tabriz, Iran. The major products of the factory are machinery tools such as turning machines, milling, drilling, and grinding machines. A large variety of MST's products are CNC controlled machines.

MS/IRN83337441