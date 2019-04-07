Iran to unveil 114 nuclear achievements on Tue.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday April 9 at Iran International Conference Center in capital Tehran to mark the country’s National Nuclear Technology Day.

The ceremony will be attended by President Hassan Rouhani and a number of ministers, officials and commanders, during which 114 nuclear achievements that came to fruition last year (ended on March 21, 2019) will be unveiled and put on display.

According to spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, the achievements would cover various fields, including exploration, extraction, fuel cycle, power plants, science and technology as well as laser.

"The unveiling of these achievements under the country’s current circumstances will convey this message to enemies that the Iranian nation has resisted economic sanctions and has turned threats into opportunities," he had said back in March.

Iran unveiled 83 nuclear achievements last year during the National Nuclear Technology Day ceremony.

MS/IRN83266903