112 new nuclear achievements to be unveiled soon

“The new achievements are in fuel cycle, power plants, laser, besides exploration and technical affairs,” Kamalvandi said.

“The unveiling of these achievements would be a clear message to the US and those enemies of Iran, proving the country’s capability to improve under the imposed sanctions, even better than pre-sanctions era,” he added.

He also added that despite US efforts to persuade its allies to stop economic transactions with Iran, the country will overcome the situations via the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the nation’s standing.

