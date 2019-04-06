Iran rep. learns fate at Asian Men’s Club Volleyball C’ship

The Iranian team has been seeded in group B of the competitions along with teams from Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and Indonesia.

The Iranian representative will start the campaign on April 18 with the match against its Indonesian rival.

All four groups of the competition

Formerly known as Matin Varamin, the team has once claimed the title of the event in 2014.

Iranian teams have been crowned in 13 editions of the games out of 19 previous ones. The 2018 edition was won by Khatam Ardakan.

The 2019 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship will be held on April 18 -26 in Taipei, Chinese Taipei.

