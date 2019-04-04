E3 trying to appease US, instead of defying its ‘economic terrorism’: Zarif

In a Wednesday tweet, Zarif referred to the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and slammed the three European powers to show a strong will against US President Donald Trump’s hawkishness.

He added that they, instead, are trying to appease Donald Trump by pressuring UN over Iran’s missile program.

US President Donald Trump announced in May last year that he was quitting the JCPOA because of what he claimed was Iran’s constant violations. He also announced the reimposition of sanctions that has been lifted against Iran under the JCPOA.

Britain, France and Germany are calling for a full UN report on Iran's missile program, raising repetitive and unfounded claims that Iran's missile technology is inconsistent with a UN resolution.

The European trio cited Iran's launch of a space vehicle and the unveiling of two new ballistic missiles in February as forming "part of trend of increased activity inconsistent" with the resolution, according to the letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 – adopted just after the 2015 nuclear deal – calls on Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

The claims have been rejected by Tehran, which highlights that its missile program is defensive and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zarif rebuked Washington’s restrictive measures that have blocked the financial channels to the Iranian rescue body, saying that the US is trying to wage “economic terrorism” against the Islamic Republic by imposing sanctions that impede the relief efforts toward flood-hit people across the country.

Washington’s refusal to relieve its bans comes as unprecedented heavy rains have caused floods in various parts of Iran over the past two weeks. While scores of people have been killed and injured and a large number were displaced across the country, the bans have pushed relief and rescue organizations to the utmost.

