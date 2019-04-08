China ready to coop. with Europe to preserve Iran nuclear deal

Speaking to German newspaper Handelsblatt, China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who is in Brussels to attend the 21st joint EU-China summit, said that the geographical distance cannot keep the EU and China separated.

Keqiang also expressed the readiness of his country is to cooperate with Europe, as its second biggest trade partner, to resolve differences on issues such as Paris climate change agreement, promoting sustainable development, preserving and remaining committed to Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, as well as the fight against terrorism.

