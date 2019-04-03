E3 ask UN for full report on Iran missile program

The European trio cited Iran's launch of a space vehicle and the unveiling of two new ballistic missiles in February as forming "part of trend of increased activity inconsistent" with the resolution, according to the letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, France 24 reported.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 – adopted just after the 2015 nuclear deal – calls on Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

The three countries asked Guterres to "report fully and thoroughly on Iranian ballistic missile activity" in his next report, which is expected in June.

The letter from the European countries, which are signatories to the nuclear deal along with the United States and Russia, came nearly a month after the United States made a similar appeal to the council.

The claims have been rejected by Tehran, which highlights that its missile program is defensive and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

In December 2018, France had also accused Iran of violating UNSC Resolution 2231 through its ballistic missile program. However, Tehran dismissed the unfounded claims, calling on Paris to avoid repeating the irresponsible and incorrect claims.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reiterated that Resolution 2231 of UN Security Council does not limit Iran’s missile program, saying Iran does not design its missiles to carry nuclear warheads since it has no plan for having nuclear weapons.

MR/PR