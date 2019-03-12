Homemade plasma to be used for drug production

Quality and health of blood donated by Iranian people is ranked first among regional countries, he added.

He emphasized on the necessity of donating blood by people in the final days of the current year (to end March 20, 2019) and added, “it is for years that IBTO has made its utmost effort to provide healthy blood for those patients suffering from blood insufficiency.”

As a co-operative center of the World Health Organization (WHO), IBTO is now proud to transfer its scientific and research achievements in the field of blood transfusion medicine to the regional countries (Eastern Mediterranean) and manages transnational research projects in this field, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the inauguration of four comprehensive blood transfusion centers across Tehran province and added, “these centers became operational in line with increasing quality of environment and standardizing services presented to the blood donators.”

Pourfat’hollah pointed to the expansion of plasma industry with the aim of producing drug from homemade plasma and added, “drug production with Iranian plasma decreases the risk of diseases caused by the climatic change and also the drugs produced with foreign-made plasma.”

Currently, Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization focuses on streamlining quality and optimizing consumption of blood, he added.

MA/4565795