  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
23 March 2019 - 12:43

Death toll of chemical plant explosion in China rises to 64

Death toll of chemical plant explosion in China rises to 64

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – The number of people killed in a powerful blast at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, located in China's eastern Jiangsu province, rose to 64, while 28 people are believed to be missing after the incident, the city mayor said on Saturday.

"As of 07:00 a. m. on Saturday [23:00 GMT on Friday], 64 people have died as a result of a blast at a chemical plant in the Jiangsu province. We have managed to identify 26 of them," Sputnik quoted Cao Lubao as saying.

The mayor added that 617 people had asked for medical assistance after the incident, including 523 people who had sustained various injuries due to the blast. Cao noted that 143 people were still receiving medical treatment on Saturday.

The powerful blast hit the facility on Thursday, leading to multiple casualties and the evacuation of thousands of people from the area.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik it had no data on whether there were foreign nationals among those affected by the blast.

MNA/Sputnik

News Code 143597

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News