Violence erupts In Balkh over appointment of new police chief

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that General Abdul Raqib Mubarez will replace incumbent police commander General Ikramuddin Sami, saying security situation has drastically worsened in Sholgarah, Balkh and Chimtal districts of the province, Tolo News reported.

“At least 25 illegal armed men were arrested by the police after opening fire on the police headquarters and the security forces, one security force member was wounded in the firing,” said Nusrat Rahimi, acting MoI spokesman.

“The security situation is totally under the control of the security forces inside the police headquarters and all over Mazar-e-Sharif city,” added Rahimi.

Balkh police have confirmed that Mubarez arrived in Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday who was accompanied by a delegation of the Ministry of Interior.

Meanwhile, Atta Mohammad Noor, the Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan who also served as Balkh governor has said that the new appointment violates the agreement he had reached with President Ashraf Ghani last year.

Noor has called on the people in the province not to go to their works and shut their businesses in protest to the controversial appointment.

But residents in Mazar-e-Sharif have expressed concerns over violence.

Reports, meanwhile, indicate that special units of Afghan National Police (ANP) were deployed in key areas of the province to avoid a possible security threat on eve of the appointment of new commander.

Local officials in Balkh so far have not given further details about the issue.

According to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman to Balkh governor, discussion is underway between tribal elders, MPs, members of Balkh provincial council and government representative to resolve the issue.

MNA/PR