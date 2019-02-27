Trade Ministry to focus on exports as driving force for economic development next year

He made the remark on Tuesday at the ceremony of 2nd National Award of Top Brands, held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

“Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high potentials in various sectors to materialize the most economic objectives, especially in the field of brands," he added.

In the meantime, public and private sectors of the government have established fair interaction among themselves and there is not any disagreement between them, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, export barriers should be resolved completely.”

He reiterated that his ministry will focus on exports and mineral sector in particular in the coming Iranian fiscal year (to start March 21, 2019).

He put the total production value in the mineral sector at $20 billion, of which $9 billion was exported in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2018).

He went on to say that that more than $7 billion worth of minerals have been exported in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Feb. 21).

Rahmani pointed to the high number of neighboring states with Iran as one of the main potentials of the country in the exports field and stated, “maintaining production level in the current situation is the main objective of the ministry."

Moreover, Iranian brands should be taken into consideration in line with generating employment and spurring production, he maintained.

