WHO rep. pays visit to Iran blood transfusion org.

In this visit he was informed about the procedure of convalescent plasma donation in Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamelmann visited different departments of the Iranian organization and hold a meeting with IBTO chief Afshin Eshghi.

In the meeting, Eshghi elaborated on the countermeasures under the coronavirus outbreak in Iran saying that Iran has started conducting investigations on the plasma of patients recovered from Covid-19.

On April 19, IBTO announced that it launched a project to collect the plasma of coronavirus patients who have recovered in order to use it for the treatment of individuals infected with the virus. The project was to get off the ground as of April 20, 2020.

Eshghi said at the time that in this project the plasma of patients who have recovered will be collected and stored in 14 provinces.

“The project involves people who achieved full recovery at least a month ago,” he added.

He expressed hope patients who have recovered from the coronavirus infection will cooperate with the organization to help it run the project well.

IBTO is the only legal authority in the country responsible for providing blood products needed by patients.

Convalescent plasma is an antibody-rich blood component that is obtained from patients who have recovered from infectious diseases.

HJ/IRN83777775