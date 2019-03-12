ICRC to run mine-risk awareness project in Iran

Making the remarks in an international roundtable on humanitarian mine action in Tehran, he said that this project also encompasses Afghan refugees residing in Iran.

ICRC has signed an MoU with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Iran Mine Action Center to deal with mine problems in order to raise awareness, exchange knowledge and support demining activities, he added.

ICRC is trying to improve the rules of armed conflict to reduce the dangers of wars, said Ackerman, adding that success will be achieved when different countries approve these rules.

Referring to Iran’s effort to resolve mine problems, he said that five Iranian provinces, which together encompass an area as large as Switzerland, are dealing with mines left by war. This is a significant area, he regretted.

He also announced the readiness of ICRC to clear the remains of landmines in Iran.

The International Roundtable on Humanitarian Mine Action: Challenges and Best Practices was held in Tehran this morning with the participation of senior international military and diplomatic officials, including Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

