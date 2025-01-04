  1. World
Five killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in S Gaza

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Five civilians died after Israel’s airstrike on a car in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Strikes were also delivered on residential houses in the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone, leaving seven people wounded, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

A tent camp near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza also came under bombardment.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

