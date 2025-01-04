Al-Qassam Brigades destroys four Israeli Merkava tanks

Al-Qassam Brigades announced early on Saturday that it had destroyed the tanks during operations in the eastern part of the city of Jabalia, using strong explosives.

The group said it had targeted another Israeli Merkava armored vehicle with an anti-tank missile in the west of the Jabalia Refugee Camp.

The city of Jabalia and its refugee camp are located in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades said in another statement that its fighters had targeted the city of Netivot in the southern Israeli-occupied territories with Q18 missiles.

Al-Qassam fighters also targeted an Israeli Apache helicopter with a SAM missile in the east of Al-Bureij refugee camp, the central Gaza Strip. They said the operation was conducted with the cooperation of the al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees.

Palestinian Resistance groups have been fighting the Israeli regime to defend the Gaza Strip in the face of relentless attacks that have left the enclave in ruin and mostly killed women and children. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 45,658 Palestinians have lost their lives in the 15-month-old war.

