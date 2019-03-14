India receives first shipment from Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar Port

The cargo arrived at the Mumbai and Mundra port on Wednesday under the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) Convention that enables shipments to pass through countries without being opened at borders, Sputnik reported.

TIR Convention will play a pivotal role in improving ease of doing business and pave the way for smoother and safer transport of goods across international borders and will help boost trade between India, Central Asia, Europe and Russia using the multi-modal transportation routes like Chabahar and International North-South Transport (INSTC) Corridor.

The 570 tonnes of goods were originally shipped from Zaranj, in western Nimroz province of Afghanistan on 24 February.

Flagging off the shipment, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani expressed hope that with the opening of the Chabahar route, the country’s exports to India would observe a significant increase.

In May 2016, India, Iran, and Afghanistan signed an agreement on the establishment of a Transit and Transport Corridor among the three countries using Chabahar port as the regional hub for sea transportation. The agreement aimed at developing the southern Iranian port into a regional trade hub.

