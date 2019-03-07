Most countries in world opposed to US imposition of sanctions against Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting of Gilan Administrative Council on Thu. and said, “Iran’s condition in the world is in such a way that almost all countries in the world oppose sanctions imposed by US against the country.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has been targeted by cruel sanctions since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “Iran faced different sanctions since 1979 and many western countries supported the US government in this way.”

Rouhani pointed to a survey conducted in the US and said, “according to the poll, 60 percent of American people have opposed the US government’s imposition of sanctions on Iran, saying that US government should have lived to its commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official title of Iran’s nuclear deal.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani referred to the achievements gained by the Islamic Republic of Iran both in regional and international arenas and said, “giant steps have been taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in spreading peace and security in the region, specially in Syria.”

Moreover, Iran has gained numerous achievements in the fight against terrorism in the region, he stated.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani along members at the Cabinet of Ministers traveled to Rasht, Gilan province on Wed. March 06 for the inauguration of Qazvin-Rasht Railway and also a number of development projects in this province.

MA/IRN83234569