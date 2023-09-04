Iranian female taekwondokas become Asian champions

The Iranian girls became Asian champions after winning 9 medals (6 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze) while the Irnaian boys finished in third third place.

Saghar Moradi and Aynaz Nasiri bagged gold, while Sadra Moghaddami and Motaharreh Fathi took bronze on the last day of the event.

Radi Zeinali snatched a bronze medal for Iran’s team at the competitions.

In total, Iranian male and female taekwondokas bagged 8 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals at the event.

The 12th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships was held at Nouhad Naufal Indoor Sports Stadium in Beirut.

As many as 285 taekwondo fighters from 26 countries competed at the event.

