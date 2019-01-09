Iranian, Turkish officials stress cooperation on border security

During the telephone call, which was held on Tuesday, Muhterem İnce, Turkey’s Interior Ministry Undersecretary, expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for cooperation on fighting terrorist groups and human trafficking on the shared borders, calling for more cooperation between the two countries in the form of joint fight against terrorist groups.

Zolfaghari, the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Police Affairs, for his part, emphasized the bilateral cooperation on establishing security on the shared borders between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign ministry official called for coordination between the two countries’ officials on exchange of information and intelligence on operational actions, and suggested an immediate meeting between the Iranian border police's commander and Turkey’s gendarmerie commander in a place on the shared borders, a suggestion that wasagreed uopn by Turkey’s Interior Ministry Undersecretary.

The two sides also discussed the latest security developments at the shared borders and called for continuation of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the joint security working group. They also stressed the need for implementation of security agreements signed by the officials of the two sides.

KI/4508570