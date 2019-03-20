Iran, Turkey vow to continue security coop.

Hossein Zolfaghari, the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Police Affairs, held a phone conversation with Turkey’s Interior Ministry Undersecretary Muhterem İnce on Wednesday.

The Iranian official expressed satisfaction over the status of security cooperation, highlighting that terrorist groups should not feel secure in soils of both countries.

Iran and Turkey share some 500km of borders most of which includes mountainous regions.

The joint Iran-Turkey security working group held its 4th meeting in Ankara on March 4.

MAH/IRN83249623