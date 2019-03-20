  1. Politics
20 March 2019 - 11:26

Iran, Turkey vow to continue security coop.

Iran, Turkey vow to continue security coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iranian and Turkish officials highlighted their determination to continue bilateral cooperation aimed at establishing security in joint border areas.

Hossein Zolfaghari, the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Police Affairs, held a phone conversation with Turkey’s Interior Ministry Undersecretary Muhterem İnce on Wednesday.

The Iranian official expressed satisfaction over the status of security cooperation, highlighting that terrorist groups should not feel secure in soils of both countries.

Iran and Turkey share some 500km of borders most of which includes mountainous regions.

The joint Iran-Turkey security working group held its 4th meeting in Ankara on March 4.

MAH/IRN83249623  

News Code 143550

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News