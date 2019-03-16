  1. Politics
16 March 2019 - 17:28

Iran, Switzerland confer on expansion of mutual ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – In meetings between Iranian Foreign Ministry's General Director for Europe Mahmoud Barimani and officials from Swiss ministries of foreign affairs, economic affairs and finance in London, the two sides discussed ways to develop common ties.

As the Iranian Ambassador to Switzerland informed, the officials discussed regional and international issues as well as improvement of economic ties.

The two sides also studied implementation of previously accorded agreements based on a prepared mutual roadmap besides the upcoming bilateral meetings about political issues, water resource management, agriculture, consulate issues, religious dialogues, tourism, banking and etc., Hafez Haji Karim Jabbari said.

“According to the data released by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Switzerland presently exports €2 billion of goods to Iran per year and ranks 7th among exporters to Iran,” he added.

