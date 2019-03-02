Iran’s Tabriz, Turkey’s Gazi universities to increase cooperation

The president of Turkey’s Gazi university Dr. Ibrahim Uslan met with the president on the university of Tabriz Dr. Mirreza Majidi in northwest city of Tabriz to discuss increasing mutual cooperation.

In the meeting, Dr. Uslan expressed his university’s readiness to increase cooperation with universities in the region, especially the University of Tabriz, saying that joint memoranda of understanding would pave the way for increasing cooperation in the fields of exchange of students and professors, joint researches and joint scientific work.

The president of University of Tabriz Dr. Mirreza Majidi, for his part, said that his university enjoys having distinguished professors in various scientific fields, noting that 12 professors of the university were among the top researchers listed by Thomson Reuters citation database.

Dr. Majidi also expressed the readiness of the University of Tabriz for expanding scientific and educational cooperation with other universities of the world, and in particular with the countries of the region, adding that Iran and Turkey can easily communicate and collaborate in different fields due to their common history and culture.

