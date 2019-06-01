Iran lodges protest to ICAO on lack of fueling Iranian planes in overseas airports

The subject of lack of fueling to the Iranian planes in some international airports was reported to the secretary general and chairman of ICAO Council.

Vice President for Aeronautical and International Affairs at the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) Morteza Dehghan made the remarks on Saturday.

He pointed to the outbreak of some problems in fuel-supply system to the Iranian flights in some international airports and reiterated, “unfortunately, US sanctions imposed against the country is against all international criteria and humanitarian mottos of the US and its allies.”

US sanctions imposed on Iran have first targeted people who use these flight services, he said, adding, “cutting direct relationship of Iranian people with other countries and nations is the main aim behind these illegal measures taken by US against the country.”

He once again emphasized that lack of conveying fuel to Iranian planes in some airports of foreign countries has been reflected to ICAO secretary general, adding, “talks are underway with ICAO officials for fueling Iranian planes in airports of other countries.”

He expressed his hope that the said problem in this respect would be resolved in very near future.

Last year, Civil Aviation Organization of Iran in an official statement urged ICAO to adopt drastic measures against US unilateral sanctions taken on Iranian aviation industry. In addition, CAO called on member states to live up to the provisions of international aviation pact with the aim of promoting unity and amity among people in the world.

