More great national, regional victories on their way: Amir-abdollahian

Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remark in a tweet on Monday, which came attached with a photo of the Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is standing strongly by the Syrian side and its regional allies … more great national and regional victories are on their way,” he wrote.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei received the visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran on Monday morning.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the Syrian people and government’s resistance against the terrorists and their supporters in the region, stressing that Iran would always stand by the Syrian nation.

