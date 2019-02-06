First flight from Iran’s Qeshm Island arrives in Muscat

The airline, Qesham Air, will be operating twice a week to Muscat International Airport twice a week from the Iranian island.

The launch ceremony was inaugurated by Qeshm Air, Ambassador of Iran in Muscat, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad-Reza Sheikh Samer bin Ahmed Al-Nabhan, head of commercial operations at Oman Airports.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) had announced on January 24 that it had ‘approved the operation of the Iranian airline Qeshm Air for two weekly flights from the Iranian island of Qeshm to Muscat International Airport as of February 5, 2019’.

The airline had first announced its plan to start Muscat flights in February 2016 following an agreement in January 2016.

The first Doha-Isfahan flight by Qatar Airways was also operated on Monday this week; Qatar Airways will have two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays to the central Iranian city.

Qatar Airways now has permanent flight routes to four major Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Isfahan.

