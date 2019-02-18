Pakistan respects Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

While condemning Zahedan terrorist attack, he once again emphasized that Islamabad respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He made the remarks on Monday in a joint press conference with Adel al-Jubeir Adviser to Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.

We strongly condemn the tragic incident,” he underlined.

Pointing to his phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif yesterday, he added, “I ensured my Iranian counterpart that Pakistan always stronglycondemns such heinous acts.”

Qureshi emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran neighbors with Pakistan and will never create any problem to its neighbor.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pakistani foreign minister reiterated, “Iran and Pakistan have faced such issues in the past and made their utmost efforts to resolve these issues amicably.”

The suicide attack, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others in southeastern Iran on Feb. 13.

