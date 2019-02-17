India's oil imports from Iran at 270,500 bpd in Jan.

India is restricted to buying 1.25 million tonnes per month, some 300,000 bpd. January imports from Iran were 10.4 per cent lower than December, the tanker arrival data showed, Times of India reported.

Iran was the seventh biggest oil supplier to India in January compared with sixth in December, and slipped from third position it held a year ago. Last month Tehran's share in India's overall oil imports declined to about 6 per cent from about 10 per cent a year earlier, the data showed.

In the first 10 months of this fisal year that began in April, India's oil imports from Iran rose by 14.5 per cent to 507,000 bpd as refiners boosted purchases ahead of the US sanctions, the data showed.

